German Football Association president Reinhard Grindel resign wit immediate effect on Tuesday becos im accept one expensive watch wey im colleague give am as gift.

Ukraine businessman and Uefa vice-president Grigoriy Surkis na im give Grindel di gift.

"Im say: di watch bin cost 6,000 euros (£5,152). I no know di brand or di value di time wen im give me.

"I dey sorry say I collect di watch."

Grindel say di pesin wey give am di watch no ask am for anything. "Oga Surkis no get any business with DFB. Im neva ask me to support am for anytin.

"E bin dey clear dat time say im no go run again for Uefa's Exco, and im no dey dia again."

Grindel resignation mark di end of im difficult three-year period as oga of di DFB.

Some of di actions wey im take as oga na to introduce Monday night games, late kick-off time, and ban pyrotechnics, wey no too popular with fans, just last week dem accuse am say im fail to declare im additional assets for Der Spiegel investigation.

German tori pipo tok say dem see 78,000 euros (£66,986) wey im collect from one DFB subsidiary wey im no make public.

DFB reject di accuse, wey claim say Grindel use im position with its subsidiary company only afta im become president, dat na why im no declare im earning den.