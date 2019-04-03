Image example Chukwueze say im dey hope to represent im kontri for Nations Cup for Egypt and di Olympics

Di latest Nigeria young player of di year winner Samuel Chukwueze shine on Wednesday as im try ginger im club Villareal to victory wen dem follow Barcelona play.

Chukwueze score di first of Villareal four goals as dem come back from 2-0 down to lead 4-2.

And e look like say dem go win di match, until Luis Suarez come spoil show wit im 90th minute equalizer to make di match end for 4-4.

Di 18 year old player beat fellow Nigerian players like Victor Osimhen and Henry Onyekuru on Monday 1 April to carri crown of "Young Player of the Year" for di 2018 edition of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Awards.

"E mean say na ginger for motivation to kontinu to work hard for more success," Chukwueze bin tell BBC Sport about wetin di award mean to am.

Cameroon international Karl Toko Ekambi score di second for di 'yellow submarines'. But unfortunately for Villareal, Lionel Messi come from bench to make am 4-3 for Barcelona and den last minute of regulation time, Luis Suarez score di equalizer for match wey enta stoppage time well-well.

Barcelona remain number 1 for LaLiga table while Villareal dey number 17.