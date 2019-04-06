Mohamed Salah na di fastest Liverpool player to score 50 goals
African footballer of di year Mohammed Salah goal against Southampton for Premier League don break record.
Salah run from im own half to score wit 10 minutes to go as Liverpool come from behind to win 3-1 for Saint Mary stadium.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp say di goal na "wow" moment, and say Mohamed Salah dey "special".
- Mo Salah na African Player of di Year for 2018
- Mohamed Salah don set new Premier League scoring record
- Mo Salah don win writers' Footballer of di Year
Di goal na di Egypt player 50th strike for Liverpool for Premier League, na im be di quickest Anfield player to score dat number of goals for di club. Di pesin wey be hold di record before na Fernando Torres.
Liverpool win against Southampton mean say dem dey sitdon ontop di league with 82 point two ahead defending champions Manchester City wit six matches wey remain.