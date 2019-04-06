Image copyright PA Image example Mohamed Salah don score 18 goals now for Premier League dis season

African footballer of di year Mohammed Salah goal against Southampton for Premier League don break record.

Salah run from im own half to score wit 10 minutes to go as Liverpool come from behind to win 3-1 for Saint Mary stadium.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp say di goal na "wow" moment, and say Mohamed Salah dey "special".

Di goal na di Egypt player 50th strike for Liverpool for Premier League, na im be di quickest Anfield player to score dat number of goals for di club. Di pesin wey be hold di record before na Fernando Torres.

Liverpool win against Southampton mean say dem dey sitdon ontop di league with 82 point two ahead defending champions Manchester City wit six matches wey remain.

Wia Salah dey among di best