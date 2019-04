Image copyright Getty Images Image example Messi don score 33 league goals dis season.

Lionel Messi break record for Spanish La Liga, as Barcelona beat Atletico 2-0 for Camp Nou.

With 335 win to im name, e mean say Messi don win more La Liga matches pass any oda player for di league history even pass former Real Madrid goal keeper Iker Casillas.

Luis Suarez and Messi score two correct goals on Saturday for di match as many pipo feel say na Barca go win di title.

Messi dribble two defenders dem come use low shot take beat Oblak to score im 33rd league goals of di season.

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa chop red card sake of say im abuse referee Jesus Gil Manzano for di 27th minute.

Di result mean say Barca dey gap Atletico for table with 11 points.

How fans celebrate Messi for Social Media

