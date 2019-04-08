Image copyright Twitter/@WWE

Ghanaian wrestler Kofi Kingston don make history for WrestleMania 35 as im beat Daniel Bryan to become di second black WWE champion and fourth world champion for history.

Im dey join oda ogbonge wrestlers like Mark Henry, Booker T and The Rock.

In front of di over 80,000 fans wey come watch di match, Kingston blast Bryan wit Trouble in Paradise kick come pin am down for di 1-2-3.

Di fans mad as dem bin no expect di kain display wey happun from Kingston wey no even rise pass middle level in 11 years.

Di debate still dey on as to weda di WWE don ever get black champion before as plenti fans no wan gree say The Rock wey don win plenti titles na black world champion even though im don tok say im be half black and half Samoan because di WWE no really promote am as black superstar.

The Rock na di only champion wey come from two race for di history of di WWE but now Kingston name go follow inside dis ogbonge achievement.

For di history of wrestling, na only di biggest stars dem don na im don hold di company ognonge title and na only very few stars don even smell am.