Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria coach Christian Chukwu during di African Nations Cup 2004 Semi-Final match between Tunisia and Nigeria

Enugu state goment don tok say all those pipo wey dey beg money around for di oversee treatment of Christian Chukwu wey be former coach of di Super Eagles, na fraudsters.

Di commissioner for Sport and youth affairs, Udedi Joseph Uchenna tell BBC Pidgin say di director for di hospital wey Chukwu dey tell am say e no need any oversee treatment and wonder why some pipo dey go round to dey beg odas to contribute money for abroad treatment.

"I regard those pipo wey dey go round dey beg for money on behalf of Christian Chukwu as fraudsters, dem neva even come di hospital to visit am and Christian Chukwu no even give dem consent to beg for money on im behalf."

"From di first day wey Christian Chukwu begin dey sick, we take am go hospital. Today, na well-experience professionals for medical line dey treat am."

Before now, tori spread say Christian Chukwu need di sum of about $50,000 wey dem go take fly am go United States of America for operation.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria national soccer team coach Christian Chukwu and player Jay Jay Okocha (R) during di team training for Monastir, 26 Janaury 2004

Also, Rangers International Football Club of Enugu say na lie for di rumour wey dey spread say dem abandon Christian Chukwu wey be dia former Technical Director.

Di media officer to Rangers, Norbert Okolie comfam dis one to BBC Pidgin say from di available informate wey dem get, e no get any time wey di club abandon dia coach and technical director, Christian Chukwu wen im dey in need.

"Actually na three weeks ago na im di information get to di club say im dey sick and management take action immediately. "

"And even before then, di family dey hide im condition from im friends and well wishers but we find a way to reach to dem and through dia we get to wia dem dey treat am. And from dia, di management of di club cough out 200,000 naira to pay as deposit for treatment to begin."

Oga Norbert add say di GM and Secretary for Rangers club carry di mata about Chukwu go tell di Governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and di Governor donate di sum of N1.5 million to im family so dat treatment go continue.

Enugu state commission for sport also confam say di goment don spend 1.5 million naira for Christian Chukwu health and dem no dey owe di hospital.

Commissioner Joseph say im go try give BBC Pidgin phone to speak wit Chukwu wen e go visit am later.