Di wife of Rowland Abraham, one of di eight pipo wey gunmen kill on Saturday night for Mgbuo-Odohia don open up about wetin happun.

Ruth Abraham tell BBC Pidgin say dat Saturday night, as she and her husband Rowland and dia two boys wey dey five and three years old wan sleep, na im some pipo wey wear black like SARS police and dey call demsef 'Officer, officer' break enta dia house for Mgbuo-Odohia village Rumuolumeni inside Obio Akpor Local goment area, Rivers State.

"Dem shoot am four times...afta dem don kill am, dem carry di money wey dey in wallet and im phone comot."

Mama of Rowland, Madam Nchelem Abraham say her pikin no follow for cult as im be welder wey dey work with Saipem. She say im be her only son as she born am after 13 years of marriage no pikin. Den she born im two sisters.

"How I go take take care of di two boys wey remain na im dey worry me. Make goment judge am. If e good, okay, if e bad too, make dem take am so."

Anoda victim, di wife of Woburuke Martins Ikenga wey follow for di men dem kill say she no know how she wan take explain for her daughter wey dey ask for her papa.

Onyeka Woburuke Ikenga wey carry belle say na around 10pm for Saturday night as dem wan sleep na im di pipo come come begin knock dia door say make dem open am.

"My husband say make I no open di door. Im try to climb follow di ceiling comot, no way. Dem come break di window enta, shoot my husband in front of our children." Na so she tok.

Community Development Chairman for Rumuolumeni, Sunny Odum confam to BBC Pidgin say gunmen kill eight pipo for Mgbuo-Odohia village around 10pm on Saturday night.

Na Sunday evening April 7, na im dem bury three of di victims, Woburuke Martins Ikenga, Princewill Temple Ikenga and Rowland Abraham.

Wen BBC Pidgin visit di community, pipo don run comot and many houses and shops dey locked.

Even taxi, bus and keke napep wey dey run di route no dey sake of wetin happen, but police officers dey ground dey patrol di village.

Tori be say on Thursday April 6, some of di community boys go collect matching ground money from one private company. Na dia gbege start between two cult groups - Dey Gbam and Icelanders. On Saturday night den come for reprisal attack wey di 8 pipo die so.

Di owners of di oda five pesins wey die don. One carry dem.