Homecoming: Fans dey excited for Beyoncé new Netflix Documentary
- 8 April 2019
E don land.
Homecoming, di special documentary by musician Beyoncé dey come Netflix and fans dey excited.
Di trailer of di show wey drop for April 2019 go show correct behind di scenes from her 2018 Coachella performance.
Well, at least if e pain you for bodi say you no see her full show, den di small trailer go sweet you for bodi.
Beyoncé is coming. Pass it on #HOMECOMING pic.twitter.com/CA11d5W218— Kyr (@kyrblossoms) April 7, 2019
Di 90-second clip show as Beyoncé dey arrange for di show, plus show foto of her pikin dem - you go even see Blue Ivy dey practice wit her mama - as voiceover of Maya Angelou dey play for di background.
Di way di mata dey go ehn, e go go be like say she drop new album.
And di fans don dey go gaga.
🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 #HOMECOMING pic.twitter.com/z7Tq5VkrOt— Swati King 👑 (@ZweliKing) April 8, 2019
The editing for #HOMECOMING is phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/JaLmzdTA4q— #BEYONCEHOMECOMING (@theyoncehub) April 8, 2019
#Beychella, from beginning to end, was the work of our Queen Blue Ivy. #HOMECOMING pic.twitter.com/EHMrm8Rg1B— You Were At My Wedding Denise (@MvelaseP) April 8, 2019
Me changing the Netflix password at 11:59 pm April 16th. #HOMECOMING pic.twitter.com/Td8lWlatIB— kels (@_purplepoetry) April 8, 2019
Now all of the people who cancelled their Netflix subscriptions are seeing the benefits of the price increase— Tiffani Guckiean (@GuckieanTiffani) April 8, 2019
Smart move @netflix #homecoming #Beyoncehomecoming pic.twitter.com/jsH0YXzC2J
