Image copyright Getty Images Image example Beyoncé na di first balck artist to headline for Coachella

E don land.

Homecoming, di special documentary by musician Beyoncé dey come Netflix and fans dey excited.

Di trailer of di show wey drop for April 2019 go show correct behind di scenes from her 2018 Coachella performance.

Well, at least if e pain you for bodi say you no see her full show, den di small trailer go sweet you for bodi.

Di 90-second clip show as Beyoncé dey arrange for di show, plus show foto of her pikin dem - you go even see Blue Ivy dey practice wit her mama - as voiceover of Maya Angelou dey play for di background.

Di way di mata dey go ehn, e go go be like say she drop new album.

And di fans don dey go gaga.