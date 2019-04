Image copyright Twitter/@Onyinyeojiaku

Take off and landing don resume back for Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport Imo state Nigeria, afta di fire incident wey happun for one section of airport dis afternoon.

Godson Ikoku wey be Imo state police tok- tok pesin tell BBC say no bodi die during for di fire wey burn.

Dem neva still know wetin cause dis fire wey dem say start Today afternoon.

But di Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) say dem don begin preliminary investigations on to wetin cause di fire incident.

For di statement wey FAAN carry come out, dem say fire incident wey start around 14000 hours affect some parts of di terminal building of di airport but officers of di Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services Department of FAAN. quick quick rush quench di fire.

Di Governor-elect of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha don carri waka go visit di Sam Mbakwe Airport for Owerri, to inspect di level of damage wey di fire incident scata.

Odas for social media also share foto of di fire as e dey burn part of di airport while some dey tok how long di fire stay before dem quench am.

BBC tori pesin wey bin dey travel go Owerri, Imo state today, tok say dia plane go land for Port Harcourt and dem tell all di passengers for di flight say di plane dey go back to Lagos wey e for carri dem and any pesin wey no gree come down go see imsef for Lagos.