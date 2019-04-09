Image copyright Getty Images Image example Danny Drinkwater go appear before magistrates court afta dem charge am wit drink driving

Chelsea midfielder, Danny Drinkwater don get charge of drink-driving afta one car crash wen e dey come from party.

Police arrest di midfielder afta one Range Rover crash for Mere, Cheshire, for di early hours of Monday.

Two women and one man wey injure small na im dem treat for di place wia di accident happun, according to Cheshire Police.

Dem come release Drinkwater on unconditional bail but im go later appear for Stockport Magistrates' Court on 13 May.

If court convict am, Drinkwater fit face maximum of six months inside prison and dem go sama am driving ban.

Police receive reports of one accident on Ashley Road, Mere, around 00:30 BST on Monday

Police receive informate about one-motor accident for Ashley Road around 00:30 BST and arrest di footballer.

For one statement Cheshire police tok say:

"One 29-year-old from Nether Alderley don get charge of drink-driving afta one incident for Cheshire.

"Dem arrest Danny Drinkwater, of Bollington Lane, just afta 12.30am on Monday 8 April afta one-vehicle collision on Ashley Road inside Mere.

"Dem don release am on unconditional bail and he go appear for Stockport magistrates court on Monday 13 May."