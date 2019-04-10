Image copyright Marc Atkins/ Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Tottenham Hotspur fans scatter social media as dem celebrate dia 1-0 Champions League win over Manchester City but wetin dey make pipo wonder now na how Canada musician Drake take enta di mata.

South Korean striker Heung Ming Son na im score di only goal for Spurs but e be like say fans dey blame di defeat ontop Drake head.

One twitter post accuse say any team wey di musician take pishure wit before their next game, di team dey always lose.

First e happun wen im take pishure with Borussia Dortmund Jordan Sancho later dem lose 5-0 to Bayern Munich, later na with Aubameyang, dat one see Arsenal lose 0-1 to Everton.

Now, im don take pishure with Manchester City Striker Sergio Aguero and City don lose 0-1 to Tottenham Hotspur and im don believe say di musician get curse wey dey follow am for body.

Tori be say na di pishure make Aguero miss penarity for di first half of di match as im take pishure with di "cursed Drake."

Now some fans dey ginger make im take pishure with Messi before Barcelona go play Manchester United.