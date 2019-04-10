France 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup visit Cameroon

Cameroon one of the three kontris weh deh di represent Africa for Fifa Women's World Cup, France 2019 don join oda kontris for welcome cup.

As na tradition before de football festival start, FIFA di waka for de kontris weh deh di take part for de competition for show dem de cup.

Afta South Africa, Cameroon welcome de cup and Nigeria go bi next before de cup komot for Africa.

Image example FIFA rep wit goment officials

Fifa Ambassador, Gaelle Deborah Enganamouit take de cup show'am for kontri pipo dem. De African footballer for 2015 as e tok for e mates dem for national team, say deh go put smile for Cameroonians dia face.

"E no easy but we need wuna support", Enganamouit tok as Sport Minister, Prof. Narcisse Kombi Mouelle promise for do all tin for support de team.

Image copyright BBC Sport Image example Players weh deh play for women national team before

Girl pikin dem for FIFA e grassroot project display how deh don di play football for take over from Enganamouit, Aboudi and bi stars.