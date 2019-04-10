Image copyright David Aliaga Image example Messi don score pass 40 goals dis season

Manchester United and Barcelona go jam on Wednesday for first leg quarter-finals of dia Champions League match.

For most fans of Man U and even those wey no be dia fans, na already game over because of how Barcelona dey play and di form wey Lionel Messi dey now.

One man wey don play Barcelona before na former Man U midfielder, Darren Flectcher, wey say no be beans to win Barca, but no be wetin neva happun before. Im give some tips on how United fit take do am for Old Trafford.

United gatz to choose di right moment to attack

Image copyright Matthew Peters Image example Rashford fit use im speed worry Barca defence

If Barcelona click like dem do against Tottenham, dem dey very dangerous. But dis season, dem look like you fit hit dem on counter-attacks, wey be United big weapon.

Di speed and power United get for players like Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Romalu Lukaku - fit put fear for Barca bodi.

Wen England beat Spain for di Nations League last year, Spain bin dey weak and open. Marcos Rashford and Manchester City Raheem Sterling kill dem wit dia speed. If United fast players get space, dem fit wunjure Barca.

Man U gatz defend well

Image copyright PAUL ELLIS Image example Smalling need to make sure say im and odas keep am tight for back

Manchester United go need to defend deep and make Barcelona not to too get space. Na Barca go fit see ball pass for di two legs, as dem dey do against most teams.

Even if United defend deep, dem fit still dey able to attack because we don see say dia manager Solskjaer no dey fear to throw four, five or six players go front for di right moment - as dem do wen dem play against Paris St-Germain.

Man U need to find way to handle Messi

Image copyright Malcolm Couzens Image example Scott McTominay fit mark Messi man-for-man

Wen Man U play PSG for di previous round, Marco Verratti completely control di game for Old Trafford, but for Paris, Scott McTominay mark am man-to-man.

Scott McTomiany or Ander Herrera fit do di same job against Messi on Wednesday, and any of dem or even both of dem fit do di job. Di problem to man-mark Messi na say im fit carri dem go anoda position, wey fit open space for oda players.

But if Man U do all dis things and e no work for dem for di first leg, make dem no give up. Dia second leg against PSG mean say dem fit get believe even if dem lose di first leg.