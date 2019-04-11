Image copyright Getty Images

If you enter twitter you go think say na only Ashley Young make Manchester United lose 0-1 to Barcelona on Tuesday.

Luke Shaw own goal na im hand Barcelona di advantage before di second leg next week for Camp Nou.

Man U fans dey vex say Young wey captain dem on Wednesday night no fit even cross ball sef.

According to some fans, di 33-year old lose di ball 32 times and out of 11 crosses wey im attempt, none of dem reach any Man United player.

Even sef, some fans want make coach Ole Gunnar Solksjaer drop am from di first team and as captain of di club.

In as much as say many United fans been no dey happy about dia captain performance, dem reserve special praise for some of di players like Scott McTominay and Fred.

Even though say Man U lose, dem still get to play di second leg for Camp Nou next week, wia dem go try to overturn di tie to dia favour.