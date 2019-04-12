Image copyright Getty Images

24 kontris wey qualify for di 2019 edition of di Africa Cup of Nations go find out who dem go play for di tournament today.

All eyes go dey for Cairo, Egypt, wia di AFCON draw go hold and di tournament proper go start for June, 2019.

Nigeria Super Eagles wey qualify for di tournament as winners of dia group go hope to win di trophy for di fourth time for dia history after dem win am for 1980, 1994 and 2013.

Ghana na anoda candidate wey dey also challenge for di top prize as dem bin don win di competition four times.

Meanwhile Cameroon don carry di cup five times and dem also qualify for dis edition with di hope of dem winning di trophy for di sixth time.

Who go fit meet each oda for di draw?

Pipo wey dey in charge of football for Africa, CAF on Thursday reveal di kontris wey go dey for di different pots ahead of di draw.

Dat one mean say, CAF rank di 24 qualified teams according to wia dem dey for di latest FIFA rankings into four different positions.

Dem go pick one team out of di four pots wey get six teams each to form one group.

Nigeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Senegal, Tunisia and Morocco na dem be di top ranked teams for Pot 1.

For Pot 2, Ghana, DR Congo, Mali, Cote D'Ivoire, Guinea, Algeria na dem dey inside.

Any of those teams for pot 1 and 2 fit meet South Africa, Uganda, Benin, Mauritania, Madagascar and Kenya wey dey pot 3.

While Zimbabwe, Namibia, Guinea Bissau, Angola, Tanzania and Burundi na dem form pot 4.