Image copyright Rex Features

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tell BBC Sport on Saturday say "West Ham played better than Man U, e dey fair to say, I no tink anyone go disagree. We get away wit am, sometimes we don lose wen we for win, so over one season e dey become equal.

"Playing on Wednesday, and today and again on Tuesday play a major factor. Na juggling act but I and we get away wit am today.

Na wetin di Man United coach yan afta im club win West Ham 2-1 on Saturday.

"You dey allowed to get one good keeper, im dey fantastic keeper, if dem score dem for go on to win. Den we go come dey gamble, bring on di kids and introduce more energy, at that stage dem na di team wey better pass.

"We get away wit am, get three points, in anoda few years no-one go remember how we play if we finish for di top four.

"We dey rest sometimes, thankfully, we get through am and we go dey ready for Tuesday. With dis kain performance we all know say we go struggle inside Barcelona, and we go need to improve."