Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di last time im win di Masters na for 2008

Afta Tiger Woods win di 2019 Masters for Augusta USA, im say "im dey very lucky to get anoda chance to do something wey im love.

Woods, wey be 43 years win im fifth Green Jacket for Augusta National on Sunday, im first major win for 11 years and di first since im do four operations for im back.

Di 15-time major winner say im "no fit waka well" before im operation and im pikin dem don see di kain "pain" golf don give am.

I no fit lie down, I no fit do plenty tins. I do di operation wey give me anoda opportunity to live normal life again.

"All of a sudden I realise say I fit swing club again. I fell say if I fit some how arrange myself I still fit do am. Di body no be de same but my hands still good.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Woods now get five Masters titles

"To get di opportunity to come back like dis, you know say dis na one of my biggest wins wey ever for sure. I go rank for up with all di things I don battle through."

