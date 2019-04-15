Image copyright Getty Images Image example Barcelona beat Manchester United 1-0 for di first leg

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer don name 22 players wey go play Barcelona for dia UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match on Tuesday.

Di Red devils lose di first leg 1-0 for Old Trafford last week and go travel go Barcelona on Monday morning, with hope to come back and win di tie and qualify for di semi-finals.

Di players wey dey Solskjaer squad include Matteo Darmian, Nemanja Matic and Alexis Sanchez, wey neva play since becos of injury.

Luke Shaw dey among too even though im dey suspended for di match afta im collect yellow card against Barca last week.

Red Devils squad for Barcelona:

David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Lee Grant, Diogo Dalot, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Luke Shaw, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford.