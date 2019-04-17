Image copyright Quality Sport Images Image example Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi shine well-well for Barcelona as dem beat Manchester United 3-0 Tuesday night for Nou Camp to qualify for dia first Champions League semi-final since 2015

Na 16 minutes e take Messi to score Barca first goal wit fine shot from 20 yards, im no waste time to score im second goal four minutes later - im double di lead for im team as United goalkeeper De Gea make mistake as Messi weak shot roll under im bodi.

Messi bin chop yabis from fans sake of say im no score for di first leg wey Barca win 1-0 for Old Trafford.

Di Red devils bin dey hope to win di tie for Barca house but dem miss big chance as Marcus Rashford hit bar for di opening minute of di first half and dem struggle to control di game.

Image copyright Getty Images

Di second leg turn to Messi show afta im two quick goals.

Former Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho score di third goal for di Spanish champions to seal di victory and win di tie 4-0 on aggregate.

Barca go play Liverpool or Porto for di semi-final as di Reds get two goal advantage from di first leg from Anfield@.

'Yawo!' Messi bless for Camp Nou na im fans dey hala

Image copyright Reuters Image example Messi score two goal for di match