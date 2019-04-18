Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na Fernando Llorente goal number eight of di season

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola say im still support Video Assistant Referee (VAR) afta Tottenham comot im team from Champions League on Wednesday night.

Spurs win 4-4 on away goal to qualify for dia first semi-final of di competition for Etihad Stadium.

Fernando Llorente goal wey im use im hip score and di referee confam am with VAR na im give Spurs victory and end City and Guardiola historic plans to fit win Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Di match get plenty drama well-well, City bin tink say dem don win for injury time wen Raheem Sterling score but VAR say di goal na offside.

Manchester City need to accept Tottenham defeat- Guardiola

"E dey very hard but na so e be and we need to accept am. dat nat wetin Pep tok

"I dey proud of di players and di fans. I neva hear dis kain noise since I come Manchester but for football anytin fit happun."

"Unfortunately, na bad end for us so congratulations to Tottenham and good luck for semi-finals.

"I support VAR but maybe from one angle Fernando Llorente goal na handball, maybe from di referee's angle no be so.

"Today tough and tomorrow go tough too but di day afta we go dey ready na wetin im add put."