Image example Lucy Bronze from England na im dey currently hold di award

Di shortlist for di BBC Women's Footballer of di Year 2019 don land - and you fit vote your winner now.

Panel of sabi pipo wey include coach dem, players , administrators and journalists na im pick di five nominees for di BBC World Service accolade.

Dem be:

Pernille Harder - Vfl Wolfsburg forward

- Vfl Wolfsburg forward Ada Hegerberg - Olympique Lyonnais striker

- Olympique Lyonnais striker Lindsey Horan - Portland Thorns midfielder

- Portland Thorns midfielder Sam Kerr - Chicago Red Stars and Perth Glory striker

- Chicago Red Stars and Perth Glory striker Saki Kumagai - Olympique Lyonnais defender

Voting go end on Thursday, 2 May at 09:00 BST (08:00 GMT) and dem go announce di winner of di award on Wednesday, 22 May ontop BBC World Service and BBC Sport website.

You fit click here to vote.

See more tori about di five contenders wey dey battle for di award wey don enta im fifth year now.

Pernille Harder

Image copyright Reuters

Age: 26 Country: Denmark Caps: 110

Club: VFL Wolfsburg Position: Forward

Harder finish di 2017-18 season as di top scorer for di women Bundesliga with 17 goals, she also epp Wolfsburg gbab domestic double back to back.

She also play come score for her first Champions League final last year against Olympique Lyonnais, but dem no collect di trophy afta dem lose 4-1.

However, Harder collect individual silverware afta dem vote am as di UEFA Player of di Year 2018. She be also runner-up for di women Ballon d'Or.

Ada Hegerberg

Image copyright RONNY HARTMANN

Age: 23 Country: Norway Caps: 66

Club: Olympique Lyonnais Position: Forward

Hegerberg win her third back to back Champions League title with Olympique Lyonnais last year come finish with 15 goals record inside di competition as her team completed the French league and European double.

Hegerberg don score 193 times for di club since she join dem for 2014, with 19 wey enta for di 18 league matches wey happun dis season. She sign her new long-term deal last summer.

Di Norwegian, wwy no dey play for Norway again na di first pesin wey go ever collect di Women's Ballon d'Or for 2018.

Lindsey Horan

Image copyright MARK RALSTON

Age: 24 Country: USA Caps: 62

Club: Portland Thorns Position: Midfielder

For September 2018, Horan collect accolade as di National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) most valuable player.

She become di first Portland Thorns player to collect di award afta she score 13 goals, make two assists inside 22 matches for di regular season.

Horan epp her club to di NWSL Championship final as dem finish second ontop table, but later lose to North Carolina Courage.

Sam Kerr

Image copyright DANIEL POCKETT

Age: 25 Country: Australia Caps: 67

Club: Perth Glory and Chicago Red Stars Position: Forward

She be current player for both Perth Glory and Chicago Red Stars, Kerr na di all-time top scorer for di NWSL, and for January 2019, she earn di same record for di W League for Australia.

She win her second back to back NWSL golden boot for 2018, finish with 16 goals and four assists inside 19 games for Red Stars.

Kerr na di captain of Australia for February, na she lead dem to dia first Cup of Nations.

Saki Kumagai

Image copyright FRANCK FIFE

Age: 28 Country: Japan Caps: 102

Club: Olympique Lyonnais Position: Defender/defensive midfielder

As World Cup winner with Japan, Kumagai captain di national team go di Asian Cup for 2018 - dia first win inside di competition for four years.

She dey part of di Olympique Lyonnais' double-winning squad for 2017-18 season, she get three Champions League titles to her name.

Kumagai don play her part for di French club ogbonge defensive record for di league campaign; di team don concede six goals in 20 matches.