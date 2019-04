Image copyright Getty Images

Arsenal fans dey raise dia shoulders as dia team qualify for Europa League semi-final with 3-0 aggregate win against Napoli yesterday.

Alexandre Lacazette first half free-kick goal seal di victory for dem afta Napoli bin put dem under pressure.

Gunners fans no waste time to enta Twitter to yab Napoli fans afta di match.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lacazette score di only goal for di match

Di only negative tin for di match for Arsenal na Aaron Ramsey wey get injury and tori be say im fit no play again dis season for dem.

When e reach Europa League knockout stage, Arsenal manager Unai Emery get correct record with 26 wins.

Emery wey don win di tournament three times with Sevilla wen im be dia coach for (2013-14 to 2015-16) mark im 50th game as Gunners manager with victory against di Italian club.

As e be so Arsenal go play Valencia for 2 May.