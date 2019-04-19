Image copyright Other Image example Red na di color wey PFA don chose to take run dia 'Enough', campaign against racism for football

Professional footballers for England and Wales don announce say for 24-hour hours (9am on Friday to 9am on Saturday), dem go use social media take strike in oda to protest racist abuse.

Di social media boycott - wia dem no go post anytin for one day - na to draw attention and put pressure on social media and football officials to torchlight racism for football pass how dem don dey do before.

Di Twitter account of Professional Footballers' Association, wey dey represent footballers for England and Wales, change dia social media design to red wit di word 'Enough.' on top.

Di hashtag for di campaign na #Enough.

Black players for Europe don suffer racist comments online and racist chants and gestures from fans inside stadium during match.

Ogbonge players like Yaya Toure, Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler and many football clubs don join di campaign as dem follow post di 'enough' message for dia social media account.

Di PFA announcement dey come afta many ogbonge black or coloured players don face racism incident during match like di one wey Tottenham defender Danny Rose see wen fans for stadium begin do like monkey to abuse am for di Euro 2020 qualifier wey happun for Montenegro last month.

Later, Rose say im no fit wait to stop to dey play because of racism, so dat "no player for future to go go through wetin I don go through for my career." Dat na wetin im tok for di PFA statement wey comot on Thursday.

Skip Twitter post by @YayaToure #Enough



We are making a stand against racist abuse.



We recognise that our platforms come with responsibility, and so we are using our voice to stand against racist abuse.



Together, we are calling on social media platforms and footballing bodies to do more! pic.twitter.com/GLLrA5H7VU — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) April 18, 2019

To name small, Alex Iwobi, Raheem Sterling, and Mohamed Salah na some of di players for England alone, wey don get racial abuse.

And di racism mata against players dey happun in many oda kontris, and pass how pipo feel say e dey happun.

For December 2018, Italian club Inter Milan chop stadium ban for dia fans afta racial abuse dem give Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly.