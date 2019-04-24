Image copyright Getty Images

Some fans of Manchester United want make dia city rivals Manchester City win dem for old Trafford on Wednesday night, wen di two teams face each oda for Premier League.

For dis 2018/2019 Premier League, na Manchester City and Liverpool dey drag to win am. As e be so, Liverpool dey top di table wit one point and if Pep Guardiola City win for Old Trafford, e go help dem climb ontop Liverpool. If City lose, e fit help Liverpool to win di league title, and dat na something wey millions of Manchester United fans around di world no go want.

Di thing be say Manchester United and Manchester City wey dey di same 'state' for England, no too like demsef for football. Each of dem na superpower for world football, so why some fans of Man U go like to lose to dia city rivals?

Why e be say Manchester United and Liverpool no dey see eye to eye?

For 1989-90 season, Liverpool win dia 18th title and dat na di last time wey dia hand touch am. Dat time, na di Reds be baba for England, as dem bin dey win di league turn-turn. For inside 14 years, dem win di league title 10 times.

Meanwhile nothing- nothing bin dey for United side as dem bin neva win di league since 1967 until dem appoint Sir Alex Ferguson and things begin change. Wen Sir dey in charge, dem win di league 13 times, wey make dem overtake Liverpool as di club wey don win Premier League pass.

As at now, Manchester United don win di league 20 times, Liverpool don win am 18 times while Manchester City don win am five times.

If Liverpool win di league dis season wey go be dia first in 29 years, e go take dem near Man U overall position, and dat na wetin some fans of di Red Devils, no want.