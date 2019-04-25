Image copyright Reuters Image example Bernardo Silva don score eight league goals dis season

Afta Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-0 for Premier League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, say City na di best team for di kontri.

Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane score di goals for City for Old Trafford wey carri dem back ontop di league wit three games remaining.

Di Red devils now don lose four out of dia last six Premier League matches, dem dey three points behind Chelsea wey dey fourth for table.

"We get great reaction from di players and di supporters." Dat nat wetin Solskjaer, tell BBC sport.

"Di first half no bad. We create some chances. As half time dey reach we know say we need to work hard, but dem win because dem pass us.

"Dem be di best for di kontri. Dem don set standard for di last two seasons and I no know how many points dem don collect.

"Wetin Pep Guardiola don do wit im players dey wonderful and we dey close so we dey feel am everyday." Na wetin im add put.

Manchester United next match for League na against Chelsea for Old Trafford