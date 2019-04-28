Image copyright CAF

Cameroon don win di U-17 Total Africa Cup of Nations, afta 16 years.

Na afta 120 minutes for play weh deh win Guinea for penalty 5-3 for emerge champions for dis youth category.

De two sides for normal taim no fit score even as Guinea bin dominate de game. Cameroon miss plenti chance for 'mbunja' ball for net.

As de competition end, Steve Mvoue na de player for de competition.

President Paul Biya for tweet don congratulate de U-17 Lions as deh emerge champion for Africa Cup of Nations weh deh play for Tanzania.

Cameroon go for finals as favourites as deh bin first beat Guinea for group B 2-0 before deh meet again for Sunday finals.

Kontri for legends laik Roger Milla and Thomas Nkono wit only ten-man qualify for finals afta deh snatch win Angloa 4-3. Guinea Junior Sylis for Group A bin reach finals afta deh beat Nigeria 10-9 for penalty shoot -out.

Cameroon coach Thomas Libiih, weh e bin bi part of 1990 squad for Italia don achieve e dream for win de U-17 cup.

Celebration bi dey for stadium as Minister for Sports and Cameroon football federation join fans for celebrate win.