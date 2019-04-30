Nura Abdullahi: 21-year-old AS Roma Nigerian footballer don retire from football
AS Roma Nigerian defender Nura Abdullahi don hang im boot from active football for di age of 21 due to medical advice.
Di club bin place Abdullahi wey get contract wit di Italian side until June 2021 on 'period of rest' afta heart tests im do for March 2018.
BBC understand say Roma go honour im contract and im go now take up non-playing role wit dem.
Roma dey also think of how im go kontinu work as scout or ambassador for di club.
Abdullahi play for Serie B with Spezia and bin go on loan to Perugia from Roma.
Im start im career wit Abuja Football College before im move to Spezia for di summer of 2013.
Plenti injuries don worry di full-back career and e even prevent am from representing Nigeria for friendly against Senegal for March 2018.