Caster Semenya say IAAF don dey target her since

South African runner Caster Semenya say di decision of di Court of Arbitration for Sports no go hold her back. Di court rule on Wednesday say she gatz take medicine to reduce di amount of man blood wey dey her bodi, if she wan follow women run.

Semenya say pipo wey dey run athletics don dey target her since.

Di Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) reject di South African runner challenge against di IAAF new rules. Di court add say dem get "serious concerns about how dem go take implement" di new rule for future.

Semenya bin challenge di International Association of Athletics Federations decision say evri female runner must do test to check her testosterone level. According to IAAF, if woman testosterone high she must take medicine to reduce am before she go fit follow oda women runners compete.

Di 28 year old bin say she di new law dey "unfair" and she wan run natural, di way God take create" her.

Now she plus oda athletes wey get high level of testosterone must either take di medicine to fit compete for di 400m events or change dia event.

IAAF dey "grateful" to court

IAAF say dem dey "grateful to di Court of Arbitration for Sport"unto how dem sharply respond to di challenge.

Di new rules go begin in one week time and IAAF say make athletes wey feel say dem dey break di new law go consult wit dia medical team.

Dem also say make Cas no worry cos dem go implement di law wit "care and compassion."

