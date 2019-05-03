Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis victory for di opening Diamond League event of di season na Semenya 30th for 800m.

Afta Caster Semenya win di 800m Doha Diamond League meet she tok say "no human fit stop her from running" as tori begin fly up and down about her future for di sports.

Dis victory dey come two days afta di South African lose her case against athletics join-body.

Semenya bin challenge IAAF new rules wey go start to dey check di testosterone levels for female runners but di Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) reject her appeal.

"Actions speak louder than words," Semenya tell BBC Sport.

"Wen you be great champion you go always deliver.

Image copyright Getty Images

"It's up to God, God don decide my life, God will end my life, God don decide my career, God will end my career. No man, or any oda human, can stop me from running."

"How I go retire wen I be 28? I still feel young, I still get energy. I still have 10 years or athletics. Na wetin she add put

"E no matter how I go do am, di main tin na say I still dey hia."

Under di new IAAF rules Semenya - and oda athletes wey be woman wey testosterone high must take medicine to reduce am before dem go fit follow oda women runners compete.

But wen tori pipo ask her if she go take medicine to allow her run for she answer say "Hell no."

Dis victory for di opening Diamond League event of di season na her 30th for 800m.

Di double Olympic champion cross di finish line for new world leading time and meet record of one minute 54.98 seconds.