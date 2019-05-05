Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ole Gunnar Solskjaer' team neva win any of dia last five matches

Some football fans don begin welcome Manchester United to Europa League afta dem fail to win Huddersfield for Premier League on Sunday.

United play 1-1 with di Terriers, team wey don already chop relegation for league and don only manage collect just four points for dia last 23 games.

Dis result mean say di Red Devils no fit catch Chelsea or Tottenham lai-lai for table and dem get small chance to finish above Arsenal wey sidon for number five position for table.

As di match finish Europa League begin trend for Twitter and fans no waste time to yab di Red Devils wey don win di league 20 times with funny-funny memes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer' team neva win any of dia last five matches, dis na dia worst run since dem go eight games without victory under Luis van Gaal between November and December 2015.

Na Scott McTominay score di goal for United for first half before Isaac Mbenza equalise for Huddersfield.

Manchester United next match na on Sunday against Cardiff wey don already relegate.