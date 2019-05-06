Image copyright EPA Image example Casilias na World Cup winner with Spain

Spain World Cup-winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas say im no know wetin go happun for future afta dem discharge am from hospital afta im get heart attack.

Di 37-year-old Real Madrid legend suffer "acute myocardial infarction" for training with Porto on Wednesday.

Im tok outside di Hospital CUF Porto say "im go rest for weeks or even months".

"Di most important tin na do dey alive," im tell tori pipo.

"Few days ago I go through difficult situation, something wey fit happun anytime for life but fortunately I dey fine. I dey grateful and I feel very lucky.

Casillas join FC Porto for 2015

"I thank everybody wey show care, I feel di love. At least I fit comot with di situation with smile."

Casillas praise Porto medical team quick action wey "no allow di heart attack cause serious damage".

"I no know wetin go happun for future but di most important thing na to dey hia and to fit tok to everyone how I dey and how I feel." na wetin im add put

Casillas play 725 times for Real wey im spend 16 years for Bernabeu, wia im win three Champions Leagues and five La Liga titles.

Im also dey part of di Spain squad wey win two European Championships, for 2008 and 2012, and di World Cup for 2010.

Casillas join Porto for 2015, wia im win Portuguese title last season and na im hold di record for di most most Champions League appearances with 177.