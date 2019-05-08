Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis go be di first Champions League final without Messi or Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo since 2013

Liverpool oga Jurgen Klopp don tok say im dey "overhappy" as im see players dey cry afta dem complete di biggest Champions League semi-final comeback to beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate.

The Reds lost di first leg 3-0 but doubles from Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi inside Anfield on Tuesday night na im see dem into wetin fit be final against Ajax or Tottenham.

"If I gat to describe dis club den e get big heart and dis night e just dey pound like crazy," im tok.

"You fit hear am all over di world."

"The whole game dey too much," im tok. "Winning dey difficult but wit one clean sheet,

Dis na di first time since 1986 - wen Barcelona knock out Gothenburg inside di old European Cup - wey be say one team go recover three-goal first-leg loss to win a semi-final for dis competition.

"We look like schoolboys"

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez tok say im side "look like schoolboys" for Liverpool's winning goal during Champions League semi-final second leg.

Anfield turn slaughter?

Na so pipo cari di mata enta social media dey hala as Liverpool win di match.

Many begin question weda Barcelona Lionel Messi still be 'Greatest Of All Time' as im no fit see road score half goal.