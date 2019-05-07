Image copyright Christian Liewig - Corbis Image example How Liverpool take come back from 3-0 down against AC Milan na one of di biggest results for Champions League history

Lionel Messi late goal for Nou Camp fit don spoil Liverpool plans for back to back Champions League final- but for recent seasons for dis competition don get some 'wawu' comeback wey fit give di Premier League side hope.

Some of di biggest moments for Champions League history involve teams wey dey fight back from big defeats wey turn tins around including how last season Barcelona troway dia three goal first leg lead against AS Roma.

Make we look back at some of di comebacks wey suggest say anytin dey possible.

2017-18 QF: Roma fightback shock Barcelona

Aggregate 4-4: Barcelona 4-1 Roma/Roma 3-0 Barcelona - Roma win on away goals

Image copyright EPA Image example Roma reach di semi-finals of Champions League for di first time since since 1984

Barcelona bin finish work for dia quarter-final first leg for Nou Camp afta Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez score to add to di own goals wey Daniele de Rossi and Kostas Manolas score.

But Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko bin score consolation goal for 80th minute wey turn out to dey very important.

For di return leg Dzeko score afta six minutes to give im side di lead before De Rossi penarity and Manolas header give di Italian side victory on away goals.

Di dream no last long for Roma, as Liverpool beat dem 5-2 for Anfield and 7-6 on aggregate.

2004-05 final: Dat night for Istanbul

AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool - Liverpool win 3-2 for penarity

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Liverpool players celebrate wit di trophy afta dem win 2004-05 Champions League final on penarity against AC Milan for Istanbul

Even though Barcelona don suffer some kain shocking comeback before, Liverpool too don mount dia own fightback.

While odas entry for di list happun over two legs, di Reds comeback happun inside 45 minute for second half ( plus extra time and penarity) for di 2005 final.

Di ginger for dat game plenty, dis na one of greatest comebacks for di history of Champions League. Wetin suppose be Liverpool big moment begin scata wen Milan captain Paolo Maldini score goal inside di first minute before Hernan Crespo score two times to put di Italian side 3-0 up.

Di game dey like say e don end by half-time but for second half, six mad minutes see Liverpool skippo Steven Gerrard, Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso score to level di tie to take am to penarity. Liverpool win di shootout as dia goalkeeper become di hero.

2011-12 last 16: Chelsea gree-die spirit

Aggregate 5-4: Napoli 3-1 Chelsea/Chelsea 4-1 Napoli AET

Image copyright PA Image example Chelsea overturn three-goal first-leg defeat against Napoli to win dia only Champions League

Two goals from Napoli Ezequiel Lavezzi and Edinson Cavani header cancel out Juan Mata early volley for di San Paulo Stadium wey give di Italian side di advantage.

Two weeks later Roberto di Matteo replace Andre Villas-Boas as Chelsea caretaker manager to try ginger di players again and save dia season.

Dat move get big effect as Didier Drogba, John Terry and Frank Lampard all score to carri di tie enta extra time for Stamford Bridge.

Before Branislav Ivanovic score di winning goal wey send Chelsea through, Di Matteo say "I don see some great nights but dis one go go down for di club history."

And im dey right, as im Blues go on to win dia first and only Champions League title - dem beat Bayern Munich on penarity for dia own stadium.