Meet di Cameroon and Ajax number 1 goalkeeper wey dey confident say time don ripe for im club to return to European glory 24 years afta dem last win di Champions League.

André Onana na di first African goalkeeper wey Netherlands-based club Ajax don get and at di age of 23, im don already dey follow for di footsteps of oda African players wey don pass through di club, legends like Nwankwo Kanu and Finidi George.

For dis 2018/2019 Champions Leagues season, di 'calm' footballer don already show imsef as one of di best goalkeepers for di competition - and even for domestic league wey im don already epp im club win.

And if Ajax win dia next two Champions League matches - one wit Tottenham Hotspurs, and di final wit Liverpool - Onana go don complete im own legend status, not only for di eyes of im club and dia supporters but for im kontri, Cameroon.

Cameroon goalkeeper legends

Cameroon get history of ogbonge goalkeepers and dis na anoda title wey Onana no go wan drop.

Joseph Antoine Belle play for France big clubs, including Marseilles, Bordeaux and St Etienne.

Jacques Songo'o play for Deportivo La Coruna while Thomas Nkono and Idriss Carlos Kameni both keep for Spanish club Espanyol.

No be only Onana dey carri dis Cameroon legacy for head because im cousin Fabrice Ondoa, wey dey for Belgian club KV Oostende na second choice goalkeeper for di national team.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Andre Onana (left) and im cousin Frabrica Ondoa dey di Cameroon squad

Inside interview wey BBC Sport follow do wit am, e say many pipo feel say black goalkeepers too dey make mistakes but im believe say e dey happun to all goalkeepers - black and white.

"Dem be di same - dem dey make mistakes. I dey make mistakes, everyone dey make mistakes. Black keepers need to prepare well because e no dey easy for us."

Ajax fit reach di Champions League final on Wednesday, as dem dey protect 1-0 lead for home against Tottenham Hotspur, and if e happun, Onana go become di first black goalkeeper to contest final since Brazil Dida, wey play for Milan in 2007.