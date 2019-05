Image copyright Getty Images Image example All five of Lucas Mouras goals inside dis season Champions League come for away match

Lucas Moura "deserves to get one statue" afta im hat-trick land Tottenham ontop di all-English Champions League final, na wetin im team-mate Christian Eriksen yarn.

Ajax lead 3-0 on aggregate - but Moura goals, including di 96th-minute winner, send Tottenham through on away goals to face Liverpool on 1 June.

Moura himself call am "di best moment of my career".

Eriksen say; "na game wey suppose make pesin laff; we bin really dey far down, we try to fight back, we just ey lucky."

Di Denmarl playmaker add say: "We gat to fight. We don rest.