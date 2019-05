Liverpool v Barcelona make musician KC lose N1m bet

Image copyright KC Instgram Image example KC say im no be Barca fan

Wen Barca do di 'impossible' troway 3-0 advantage against Liverpool on Tuesday, dem break di hearts of millions of dia fans worldwide and also affect many pipo pocket.

One man wey di loss hit for pocket na Nigerian musician KC, wey bet one million naira wit Dike Chidozie for who go win di match.

"Di thing be say I no even be Liverpool fan, I be Arsenal fan." Dat na wetin oga Chidozie tell BBC Pidgin.

"Wetin make me get confidence be say I feel say Barca go come wit I-don-care-attitude for di match," im tok.

And e be like say Chidozie na prophet wey don see as e go happun, as di Barcelona players no ginger for di game from beginning to end. Di last goal wia dem dey 'sleep' wen Liverpool play corner score, capture dia attitude throughout di game.

"I tell KC say make we no argue too much, say make we just bet".

"Na my lucky pot be dat. Wen di game na 3-0 na im I send am my account number, in case im no get am again," im tok.

Chidozie say na only am sabi how im wan take spend di moni

But di Arsenal fan no go carri im 'goodluck' go near im club wey dey play Europa League match against Valencia on Thursday.

"Arsenal na like your girlfriend, dem fit break your heart anytime."

On how im go take spend di moni, Chidozie say na "personal."