Liverpool wan become di first team to overtake di Premier League leaders on di final day as dem wan comot di title from champions Manchester City.

Di Reds, wey go host Wolves, dey one point behind leaders City, wey go visit Brighton and both games go happun on Sunday.

Dis na di eighth Premier League title race wey dem go sabi di winner on di final day.

Liverpool neva win di league since 1990.

City don win dia past 13 league games and Liverpool don win eight straight matches. Di two of dem neva lose any league game since January.

Man City dey on 95 points and Liverpool dey on 94. Anybodi wey finish second go get di highest final points total of any runners-up for English top-flight history.

As e be, Liverpool need to beat seventh-placed Wolves and hope say Manchester City drop points against 17th-place Brighton.

City wan become di first team to win di three cups for England. Pep Guardiola team beat Chelsea on penarity for Carabao Cup final and go face Watford for FA Cup final next Saturday.

None of di two teams wey dem dey play against get anything wey dem dey play for. Wolves don seal seventh position, wey go carri dem enta Europa League if City beat Watford for di FA Cup final. Brighton no dey fear relegation.

Dis na di closest title race ever?

For di seven times wey Premier League winner show face on di final day, di team wey dey on top don win am.

Di closest Premier League title race ever na wen Manchester City beat Manchester United on goal difference for 2012. Dat na di only time wey di lead don change hands for di 'as it stands' table for di last day.

Who go win di Golden Boot?

Liverpool Mohamed Salah wey dey fit again afta im miss Tuesday game against Barcelona, dey look to win im second back to back Golden Boot and na im dey lead wit 22 goals.

But three players fit also share di Golden Boot - Sadio Mane, Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and Arsenal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all dey on 20 goals.