Image copyright @NGSUPER_FALCONS Image example Super Falcons dey go Women World Cup for France

Di Nigeria national women football team, Super Falcons set new record for diasef on Saturday as dem nack Niger Republic 15-0 inside dia second game for di West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup match.

Di sub-regional women football match dey go on for Abidjan and eight West African teams dey follow play.

Super Falcons bin win Burkina Faso 5-1 for di Parc des Sports for Treichville on Thursday but dem show Nigeriens pepper on Saturday.

Na nine minutes afta dem start di match, Super Falcons begin score goal left, right and center. By end of first half, di scores don alredi reach 9-0.

Di Super Falcons still no gree take am sofri for second half as dem score 6 more goals to end di match wit 15-0.

Di high score win on Saturday don make di Falcons enta semi-finals sharp sharp. Dem go battle am out wit Mali on Tuesday evening.