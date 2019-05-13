Image copyright Getty Images

Chris Hughton don chop sack as club manager of Brighton afta di club finish 17th for Premier League.

Brighton bin win only three of dia last 23 league games and dem no win any of dia final nine games.

Hughton wey join Albion for December 2014 bin carry di club go di Premier League for di first time for 2017 and dem finish as 15th for dia first season.

Di 60-year-old wey di club bin hire as manager till 2021 also carry di club go di FA Cup semi-final dis season wia dem lose 1-0 to Manchester City.

Club Chairmo Tony Bloom say, "our run of three wins from 23 Premier League matches na falling of hand. Na sake of dis one and di performances dat period, make me feel say time for change don reach.

"Dis na one of di most difficult decision wey I don make as chairman of Brighton but I gats do am because of how we don struggle for second half of dis season."

Hughton bin win 40.93% of im 215 games and dem name am di Premier League manager of di month for 2018.

Na di seventh Premier League manager wey dem go sack for di season.