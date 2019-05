Image copyright NFF Image example Nigeria Women's National football team, Super Facon.

Head Coach for Super Falcons' Thomans Dennerby on Monday invite di players wey go enter camp for Austria ahead of di 8th FIFA Women's World Cup wey go happun for France from 7th June to 7th July 2019.

Asisat Oshoala alongside Onome Ebi, Ngozi Okobi and Desire Oparanozie dey di list wey get 27 players.

Di final list of 23 players go comot from di 27 afta di two week camping wey go happen for Austria.

Di Head of Women's Football of Nigeria Football Federation tok say dem go leave for Austria from Abuja on di 20th of Mat.

She also tok say dem go train for di Avita Resort wey dey Bad Tatzmannsdorf - di same place were di the Super Eagles do dia final camping programme just before di 2018 FIFA World Cup for Russia.

Super Falcons go reach Reims from Austria for June 4 wey dem go play Norway for 8th June.