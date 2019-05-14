Image copyright Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA Image example Man City coach Pep Guardiola

Uefa investigators wan ban Manchester City from Champions League for one season if dem find out say dem dey guilty say dem break financial rules.

Chief investigator Yves Leterme neva make di final decision yet but na dis week im go make im recommendation.

As dis no be mata wey dem fit vote on top, di final say dey Leterme hand.

Wetin City do?

Leterme and im team don dey torchlight evidence wey dem find inside some leaks wey di German newspaper Der Spiegel publish last year.

Di reports claim say Manchester City don break Financial Fair Play regulations afta dem increase di worth of one multimillion-pound sponsorship deal. City collect fine of £49m for 2014 for one regulation wey dem bin no obey.

Di Premier League champions bin deny say dem do anytin bad and Uefa say dem no fit chook mouth ontop mata wey dem still dey investigate.