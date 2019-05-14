Image example Cameroon Women's National team players; Di Lioness

Cameroon Women's National team coach, Alain Djeumfa say e dream na for komot for group stage for World Cup pass knock-out stage for Women's World Cup for France.

Cameroon na one of di three African kontris weh e di take part for 2019 World Cup for France and na dia second taim for world Cup afta 2015.

"Good World Cup na for Cameroon for give a good performance, win matches, reach second round", Alain Djeumfa tell BBC News Pidgin.

For 2015 Cameroon bin reach crash out for World Cup for knock out stage afta weh deh some some good football win Ecuador, 6-0, win Switzerland 2-1.

Cameroon get problems for finishing and coach Alain Djeumfa weh e don take over from de team only for four moons gree say e hard for get players weh deh di call 'killers', but e di work wit de players weh we get.

Cameroon don tray for reinforce e team with Abam Michaela weh e di play for Paris FC, Estelle Laura Johnson for Sky Blue US and Mayi Kith Easther from Montpelier France.

Even though e don try for reinforce de attack, Djenfa say for score goals na anoda tin and e go players go continue for train for de next three weeks before competition start.

Coach Djeumfa say for participate for World Cup di boost woman dia football and pipo fit kam for field for see woman dem play.

"Woman football don improve for Cameroon, and players fit helep dia family, so e di encourage odas for play and for goment for develop woman dia football".

Cameroon go play Spain for number 17 day for May and oda three matches before World Cup start for Number 6 day for June. Cameroon dey Group E wit Canada, New Zealand and Netherlands.