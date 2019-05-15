Deontay Wilder don repeat say im wan kill pesin for boxing ring

Image copyright Al Bello

American heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder don defend imsef again afta im say e wan kill opponent for ring.

Wilder, say im "dey try to get deadi bodi for my record" before im defend im WBC title against Dominic Breazeale on Saturday.

Dis na Wilder first fight since im title defence against Tyson Fury for December wey end for controversial draw.

"Dis na di only sport wia you fit kill pesin and dem go pay you at di same time," Wilder tok. "E dey legal."

Wilder bin don tok dis kain thing before. For March 2018, British heavyweight Tony Bellew call am "disgrace and senseless idiot".

Earlier dis year, afta Wilder tell Breazeale to "make some burial arrangements", promoter Eddie Hearn say: "E dey bad for di sport."

Wen im dey tok to di media on Tuesday, Wilder, wey get 39 knockouts from im 40 fights, say: "[Breazeale] life dey on di line for dis fight and I really mean im life. I still dey try to get deadi bodi for my record."

Wen dem ask am about im comments, im reply say: "Dominic Breazeale na im carri im leg come fight. I no go find am. Im [find] me. So if e come, e come. Dis na brutal sport. Dis no be gentleman sport.

"Dem no dey ask us to hit each oda for face but we dey do so. And you fit ask any doctor around di world, im go tell you, dem no suppose hit you for your head.

"Bad belle dey between di two of us. Dis na di only sport wia you fit kill pesin and dem go pay you at di same time. E dey legal. So why not use my right to do am?"