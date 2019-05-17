SuperSport react afta Marawa accuse say dem use sms sack am

Image copyright Twitter/@robertmarawa Image example Marawa join SuperSport for 2006 and dem host many ogbonge sport show for di station

SuperSport don react to mata of Robert Marawa, dia presenter of 13 years wey dem sack allegedly wit text message, say actually, dem tell di tv host about di sack face to face.

Dis dey come afta oga Marawa, wey dey host di "Thursday Night Live with Marawa" show on SuperSport, announce for Twitter on Thursday 16 May say im employer use text message (sms) give am sack notice.

"I receive one text around 18H50 tonight to inform me say I no need to come to Studio for Thursday Night Live with Marawa Show on @SuperSportTV ... I go like to thank all those wey support my journey as a Sportscaster & those I don follow work for Supersport!" Marawa bin write ontop im account for social media.

But SuperSport don use dia own account to react wit wetin be like defence to Marawa accuse - maybe afta pipo yab dem say to sack pesin with text message dey one kain.

"SuperSport dey di process of an exciting change of our local presenter, wey we go launch for di new football season campaign. Dis change follow say we no kontinu our work relationship wit Robert Marawa. We don personally advise Robert of our decision earlier dis week," "SuperSportTV bin tok today, Friday.

Still some pipo no wan hear anytin - dia own be say make SuperSport bring Marawa back.

But some Twitter users feel say di real tori pass di one wey don comot so far.

SuperSport career don include to host World Cup Finals, African Cup of Nations Finals and Champions League Finals.

But wetin dis sack don also mean for Marawa be say no be im face many Africans go see when dem watch Champions League 1 June finals ontop SuperSport.