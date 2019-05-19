Image copyright Oryada

Guinea no go take part for dis year Under-17 World cup for Brazil sake of say dem use two overage players for Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Guinea wey finish as runners-up for di U-17 Nations Cup for Tanzania for April been think say dem don secure dia World Cup spot as dem reach di semi-finals of di competition.

But Confederation of African Football say Guinea use two payers wey dey ineligible and dem don reveal say Senegal go replace guinea for Brazil.

According CAF, "di players na Aboubacar Conte and Ahmed Tidiane Keita wey no been dey eligible to participate with Guinea for di Final Tournament of di U-17 AFCON."

CAF say di two players "forge dia age" for di U-17 tournament as dem say dem born dem for 2002.

Meanwhile for one Under-16 tournament wey Guinea go for Japan, di two players passports show say na for 2001 dem born dem.

Senegal go now join Cameroon, Nigeria and Angola as Africa representative for dis year U-17 World Cup for Brazil.

CAF also fine Guinea Football Federation $100,000 with half of di amount suspended for period of four years.