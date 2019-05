Image copyright Anthony Geathers

Deontay Wilder nack Dominic Breazeale troway for first-round to keep im WBC world heavyweight title for New York.

Wilder pound im fellow American for di opening round, to take im record to 41 wins and one draw from 42 fights.

Breazeale no too start di fight well for di beginning, as Wilder pin am for ropes. But im manage land one shot.

But Wilder finish di fight later as im land one beta right punch, wey almost comot Breazeale head.

Afta im win, Wilder say "no door dey closed" to fight British heavyweights Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, say "dem dey dicsuss".

Dis na di number 40 time wey Wilder dey use knockout win and di second career loss for Breazeale, afta im lose for 2016 to Anthony Joshua.