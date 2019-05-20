Asamoah Gyan retire from Black Stars sake of 'captaincy issue'

Image copyright Visionhaus Image example Gyan don score 51 goals for Black Stars

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan say im no go follow Black Stars go AFCON for Egypt, and say im don retire from international football permanently.

Gyan wey don play for Ghana for Olympics, Nations Cup and World Cup, post for im twitter page on Monday wia im announce im decision.

Im say if di decision of di coach na to give anoda player captain while im still dey for di team, im no go follow dem go Nations Cup.

"I no go fit pretend say I dey happy...I don serve wit open heart and give my best wen I dey serve our great kontri Ghana.

"I don consult wit my family and team and as pesin wey still dey play for di national team, if di decision of di coach na to comot captain for my hand carri give anoda player while my name dey di team, I no wan go di tournament again," im tok.

Gyan na im don score goals pass for Ghana national team, and na about one month remain for Nations Cup to start for Egypt.