Image copyright Getty Images

Barcelona star player Lionel Messi no dey smile today as Valencia use two goals take win di Copa del Rey finals.

Tori be say Barcelona no believe am wen Valencia bin meet dem on Saturday for dia domot Real Betis' Estadio Benito Villamarin wia di La Liga Champion lose as Valencia flog dem 2-1.

If dem win, e fore give dem dia second domestic title afta dem win dia second La Liga Cup back-to-back.

Barcelona still dey try ginger demself from wen dem lose Champions League to Liverpool.

Lionel Messi tok say dat match no even let am celebrate di fact say e don become di first player to win di Europe golden boot for three years back-to-back.

Barcelona coach, Ernesto Valverde tok for interview before di Valencia match say, a win go help dem to forget di pain on top say dem lose di Champions League semi final match against Liverpool.

Many pipo don dey blame di coach for how di club perform dis season for Europe but Messi and Barcelona Presido Joseph Maria Bartomeu tok say e do beta work for di team and dem want make e continue next season.