Di Flying Eagles of Nigeria go face oil-rich Qatar on Friday inside dia first 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup match, even as Senegal set record on opening day for fastest goal in di competition.

Yesterday 23 May, African team Senegal score first goal of di tournament wey dey happen for Poland and also set record for di fastest goal in di history of di competition.

Na 9.6 seconds e take forward Amadou Sagna of Senegal to score di first of im three goals of di night as dem nack Tahiti 3-0 for Lublin Stadium.

Nigeria anoda team from West Africa like Senegal, na part of di 4 African teams wey qualify for di 2019 edition. Di oda two na Mali and South Africa.

Today, Nigeria and Qatar go face each oda inside Group D first match for city of Tychy.

And di Flying Eagles go wan waste time to begin redeem demsef afta dem lose opportunity to play inside di last U-20 World Cup for Korea Republic 2017.

"Small team no dey anymore and everyone (wey come Poland) get real plan to win di title. We all know about Nigeria. Dem don reach some finals and win trophies too," Qatar defender Ahmed Alminhali bin tell FIFA.

Nigeria dey take part in dis competition for di 12th time and di Flying Eagles don reach last four stage, three times.

Dem be runners-up for 1989 and 2005, and third for 1985. For New Zealand 2015, di time dem last show for di tournament, dem crash comot for last 16 at di hand of Germany (1-0).

Nigeria ready so?

Coach Paul Aigbogun change di team afta di disappointment of U20 AFCON in Niger, wia dem carry fourth and just manage to qualify for Poland 2019.

Some of di new players im cari come na Bournemouth defensive midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh, wey also fit play attack role; attacking midfielder Kingsley Michael from Perugia and Tom Dele-Bashiru of Manchester City.

Skipper Ikouwem Udoh na im go command di defence while for goals dem go dey count on Henry Offiah and Jerome Akor.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Flying Eagles Coach Paul Aigbogun don change di team wey no perform for Nigeria AFCON U-20

Players to watch for Qatar v Nigeria

Tom Dele-Bashiru Midfielder, Nigeria

Dele-Bashiru di rising star wey dey play for Manchester City. As player wey dey very gifted, according to FIFA, im don already shine for U-18 and im coach believe say e go deliver for Poland.

Hashim Ali Abdellatif Forward, Qatar

Qatar coach Bruno Miguel strong believer in di ability of Ali Abdellatif to cari victory come for Qatar in dis competition. Dis fit be because di player show imsef well wen e score five goals for di Asian Cup for Indonesia.

Abdellatif need to deliver because all of Qatar dey rest on di young goalscorer.

Kick off time for di Group D clash na 5pm on Friday 24 May (Nigerian time).