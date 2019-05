Image copyright Icon Sports Wire

Cameroon coach Alain Djeumfa don name Gaelle Enganamouit weh e no get club for e 23-man squad for FIFA Women's World Cup, France 2019.

But lef Mpeh Bissong, best scorer for local league for quarter no follow.

Friday bin bi na de last day for send de list for FIFA.

Gaelle Enganamouit, star for 2016 World Cup weh e score hat-trick as Cameroon win Ecuador 6-0 for 2015 no get club deh di list. She last play for Avaldsnes IL for Norway for 2018, afta e go knock head for China for Dialan Quanjan.

But na yi Coach Alain Djeumfa name for squad lef Mpeh Bissong, attacker for Louves MINPROFF best scorer for league wit 23 for nbunya for local league for quarter.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Gaelle Enganamouit deh follow go World Cup

Cameroon dey Group E with Canada, Netherlands, and New Zealand.

For dia preps, Spain whitewash de Lionesses 4-0 for number 17 day for May but on Thursday de take dia revenge for division one club, Lavente 4-0.

De Lionesses still get for play two more friendly mages before de leave Spain for dia base Montpellier for France.